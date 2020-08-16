Annual R.K. Gun Show goes on over the weekend at Knoxville Expo Center after delay due to COVID-19

The RK Gun Show was held at the Knoxville Expo Center between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday. It will also be held Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Masks are required at the annual R.K. Gun Show Saturday and Sunday, where gun hobbyists, military enthusiasts and hunters alike can spend a few hours together.

The show is held every year, and vendors and experts gather to discuss their crafts with attendees. However, they said the masks aren't the only thing different this year. They said that the supply of guns and ammo is lower than they've ever seen.

However, some are still available. Admission costs $12 for adults and $14.50 for a VIP ticket with no line. Children could get in for $5, or $7.50 for a VIP ticket. It will continue on Sunday, between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Masks will be required, and there will be security and check-in points for the safety of attendees and vendors.