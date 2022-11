Join the club for its 13th annual Fall Festival now through Nov. 6.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Are you ready to bike in Knoxville's Urban Wilderness? We have just the event for you.

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club is hosting its 13th annual Fall Festival now through Nov. 6.

The festival events include anything from food trucks and beer gardens to movies and guided kids rides.

It also includes a silent auction and raffle.