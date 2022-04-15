Around 20,000 eggs to fall from the sky on Saturday in Oak Ridge during Easter celebration

The celebration is part of a partnership between the Robertsville Baptist Church and Heritage Church and includes food, carnival games and a dunk tank.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — People in Oak Ridge on Saturday may want to keep an eye on the sky. Around 20,000 eggs are expected to fall from a helicopter as part of an Easter celebration.

The event is called the "Oak Ridge Egg Drop" and will include more than just falling eggs from the sky. It will also feature food trucks, games, inflatables, family activities and even a dunk tank. There will also be live performances by a Christian hip-hop artist, B-Shoc. He will perform from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

CJ's Tacos and Smash Knoxville will also stop by the event, offering meals to attendees. Knox Dough will also be there, offering sweet treats to go with the meals.

Registration will start for the first event at 10 a.m. with inflatables open for anyone who wants to hop into one. They will be shut down by 10:50 a.m.

Then, when B-Shoc gives his performance, volunteers will move into the Egg Drop Zone before guests head to the area where they'll hunt for eggs. The eggs will start falling from the sky at around 11:40 a.m.

It will happen at 1:40 p.m. with a similar schedule. Registration opens for the second event at 12 p.m.