Artists create temporary masterpieces at Chalk Fest at The Island

The theme was travel, and there were planes, animals, astronauts, and several destinations to celebrate.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Chalk artists turned The Island in Pigeon Forge into their temporary canvas on Sunday.

It was Chalk Fest at The Island and aspiring and professional artists could come and create chalk masterpieces.

People who didn't want to draw could also come and appreciate their work.

"You really appreciate more when you know it's not permanent and that I think is a really beautiful thing about this art form," sales and event manager Matt Lyscas said.