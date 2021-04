Pre-sale for tickets begins on Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m. on the venue's ticketing site.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum announced the Baby Shark Live tour is hitting their stage this summer.

The show is on June 18.

Pre-sale for tickets begins on Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m. on the venue's ticketing site with the code: SHARK.

If you're already making family plans for the summer, this might just be something to do do do do do do.

The song and video from South Korean educational company Pinkfong has now reached more than 8.3 billion views on YouTube.