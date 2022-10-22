Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge

The event included a kid's fair, food trucks, live music and of course — hot air balloon rides.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge.

The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on the field as a static display. However, some also flew up into the sky carrying people eager to get a sight of the Great Smoky Mountains from high up. It was hosted at a working hay fair.

At night, people could also have the chance to see a "Hot Air Balloon Glow." This is a result of the way the balloons inflate, using a fire located near the center of the balloon. At night, they may look like giant light bulbs floating up toward the clouds.

Organizers said pilots would coordinate "all burns" at night, which is when they fire up burners at once and put on a glimmering display.

The event is organized by the Jefferson County Festival Charities, which works to "promote community, camaraderie and friendship throughout Jefferson County and greater Appalachia." They also work to educate people about Jefferson County agriculture and teach people about hot air ballooning.

There was also an antique tractor show, craft vendors, live music as well as wine and beer gardens. Kids also had a chance to have fun with bounce houses, games and an obstacle course. anyone who wanted to learn more about piloting hot air balloons could also ask questions during a Pilot Q&A event.