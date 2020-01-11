Bands put on spooktacular drive-in Halloween show at Second Bell Monster Mash

Many people said the drive-in festival it was their first time hearing live music since the pandemic began.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four bands got scary creative for Halloween Saturday to put on a show in South Knoxville.

The Second Bell Monster Mash at Baker Creek Bottoms was Knoxville's first-ever drive-in music festival. Each car got their own spot, along with an additional open space to enjoy dancing and live music in a socially distant way.

Many people said this was their first time hearing live music since the pandemic began, and they were glad it could happen.

"This is so amazing. It's breathing life back into the artists. It's breathing life back into the community, and it's reciprocal. Everyone is so excited that it's alive, it's well and there's a platform for it, there's a stage for it," event staff Jennifer Brown said.