Blount Co. officials hosts 'Meet Your Local Heroes' event

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County first responders held a "Meet Your Heroes" event where officials from different departments were in attendance Saturday afternoon.

The event had demonstrations including a K9 demonstration and a "smoke house" from the fire department so people could see how first responders do their jobs and respond to certain situations.

"We feel its important to have the community involved in anything that we do, that way that they understand what we do and they get to meet these lovely and important people that do work for the public's safety," Richee Kidd, Blount County spokesperson.