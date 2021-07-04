Beautiful Blooms: How to view the Dogwood Arts Trails

Knoxville is bursting with flowers this spring, and you can enjoy them by car, bike or on foot!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The next month is filled with ways to get outside and enjoy the beautiful blooms of East Tennessee — especially those Dogwoods.

The dogwood trails cover more than 86 miles in 12 different neighborhoods throughout the city and you'll find them in all four corners!

To help you plan your dogwood viewing excursion you can download PDF maps of the trails online at dogwoodarts.com

Anyone interested in participating will also find a list of open gardens to visit and camera sites online.

You can view the dogwood trails by car, bike or walking, but if you aren't ready to do that in-person yet, there are still many virtual options as well. On the Dogwood Arts website, there are online video tours of two open gardens.

Happening on Saturday, people can grab their bikes and helmets because Dogwood Arts is hosting a Bike and Blooms event at Suttree Landing Park.

These family friendly bike rides take participants through a scenic neighborhood and along greenways. This year's ride will take them on a casual route through South Knoxville neighborhoods and along the greenway with a little pit stop at the Ijams wildflower garden.