Bijou Theatre to host livestreams and small shows for local artists starting Oct. 26

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Artists need to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic, too. However, as venues and restaurants close their doors, many said they're having a harder time making money.

The Bijou Theatre said that they're planning to help local artists by hosting shows and streaming concerts for local artists. They said they plan on hosting small live audiences and also said that nonprofit theatre managers will stream concerts.

Officials said they plan to host Tricia Jean from the Black Lillys, Shakedown Six, Mic Harrison and the High Score as well as several other artists.

The series will start Oct. 23, and officials said that 26 tickets will be available for Friends of the Bijou first. Then, tickets will open to the general public. They suggested people donate $5 to stream the performances but also said people can give more.

Organizers said they worked with 24 nonprofits to continue bringing arts and culture initiatives to the community despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials also said that the Bijou Theatre recently received a $53,000 grant to make all restrooms touchless.