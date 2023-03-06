Locals take part in Bike Boat Brew & Bark event, explores Knoxville's urban wilderness

The day was filled with many activities that appealed to all ages, including brewery slow rides, guided hikes and Ebike tours.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Adventure Collective hosted a fun biking and kayak tour of the city, Bike Boat Brew & Bark.

Bike Boat Brew & Bark celebrates the outdoor adventurer, the dog lover, the craft beer enthusiast, the local and the tourist looking to discover Knoxville’s urban wilderness. It’s a place where you can ride your bike, bring your dog and explore Knoxville in a new way.

The day was filled with many activities that appealed to all ages and activity levels. Activities included brewery slow rides, guided hikes, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and kayak lessons, Ebike tours and more. There was even craft beer for attendees to enjoy and your furry friend could tag along.

"The area is totally friendly for biking, we know that there's a great brewery scene... it's just such a great pet-friendly city," Angie Wilson, Visit Knoxville senior marketing director, said.