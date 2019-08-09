KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Bikers and first responders marked the anniversary of the Sept.11 terrorist attacks with a remembrance ride on Sunday.

Tuesday will be 18 years since the attacks.

The annual ride was to remember those who lost their lives and still celebrate patriotism and coming together as Americans.

Bikers started at Bootlegger Harley Davidson Sunday morning.

"One thing about 9/11 that it brought us together as a nation and as people. I think too often now, with all of the divisiveness we see across the county, we are all in this together," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

The ride was led by first responders and was followed by more than 400 bikers.

All the proceeds of the event went to local first responders.