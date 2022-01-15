Blount Co. K-9 group hosting chili cookoff with local chili masters, alongside retired K-9s

The Fourth Annual Blount County K-9 Association Chili Cookoff is set for Sunday afternoon, with chili masters and retired police dogs gathering in a local brewery.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Dogs make everything better, including chili cookoffs! So, the Blount County K-9 Association is partnering with the Townsend Animal Clinic and Tri-Hop Brewery to host a legendary chili cookoff in Maryville.

It is set to start Sunday at 2 p.m. at Tri-Hope Brewery, with retired police dogs packing in alongside chili masters. While the chefs cook, the dogs will be doing demonstrations to show off the skills they picked up on the force. Meanwhile, the brewery will serve beers and host a silent auction.

The K-9 Association helps handlers cover medical bills and daily care expenses once their K-9s retire from the force. It gives them money so they can pay for the care dogs need, while also helping fund training and protective equipment for working police dogs.

They have also helped families with people who worked as police officers in the past, helping people get through illnesses, pay for medical bills and mourn family deaths.

Tickets to attend the chili cookoff are $10 and proceeds will benefit the Blount County K-9 Association. Anyone who wants a ticket can buy one online.