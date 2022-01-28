Blount Co. Public Library to host seed swap, helping grow appreciation for gardening

Organizers said people are encouraged to bring their own seeds to trade with other people, but there will also be seeds available for people to take.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Public Library is more than a place where people can grow their minds and dig through old books. They also run a seed library, where people can check out seeds to use in a garden and donate seeds of their own.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. they will also host a National Seed Swap Celebration. During the event, people will be able to stop by the library and bring seeds to trade with other avid gardeners in the area. They will also be able to hang out and talk about growing plants with other hobbyists and experts.

Deena Trimble, a master gardener, will also talk about how to sow seeds in winter while also showing people how to properly save seeds and grow them. She will speak from 11 a.m. through 12 p.m. in the Sharon Lawson Room.