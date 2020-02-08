Blount County High School students dance at the "Midnight Masquerade" for prom

Their prom was held at Colonial Estate Weddings and Events on Saturday.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Many high school students across East Tennessee missed out on the chance to celebrate prom as schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Blount County high school students had the chance to dress up and get on the dance floor Saturday.

The event was called the "Midnight Masquerade" and all Blount County high school students were invited. The event included a D.J. performance, dancing, refreshments and a souvenir for attendees.

"Prom's like such a big deal that everyone looks forward to at the end of their junior or senior year, and having that taken away from you is a big part of your high school experience being taken away from you too," said one attendee. "So it's a nice experience to have it now."