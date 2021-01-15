Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in Blount County changed due to COVID-19

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration and March in Blount County both have been canceled, and virtual events are planned instead.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County's streets won't be filled with people celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, but there will still be ways to remember his life and legacy.

Officials said that a virtual program will be shared online instead of its usual events. It will include an announcement of the MLK Scholarship winner and can be viewed on Jan. 18 on the Blount County MLK Celebration Facebook page.

Previously, they announced plans for a march and an outdoor program in the Maryville Greenbelt. Those were canceled due to concerns that it would lead to a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP Chapter will also celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with a virtual education forum and youth program.

An event focusing on the importance of diversity of education, "Building the Beloved Community: Facing History and Ourselves," will be held on Jan. 16 at 9:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The event will feature Dr. Erika Henderson as the keynote presenter.

People will need to register to participate in the event. They will receive the link to join the event via email.