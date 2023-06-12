Things to know before going to Bonnaroo Music Festival

“Bonnaroo is a magical weekend of music, fun, and friendship held each June," organizers said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is set to kick off its 2023 adventure on June 15 in Manchester and with this four-day festival comes a lot of preparation.

The festival is held every June on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. They said this year's lineup includes more than 150 acts on several stages, with performances going around the clock. The main venue, Centeroo, stays open 24 hours per day with dance sets leading into the sunrise.

Organizers said that to get to the festival, attendees who camp at one of the festival's sites should follow online directions. The Farm is located at 1530 New Bushy Branch Road.

“All vehicles are required to have a planned entry day assigned to their pass (so we know when you plan to show up) - this is what we refer to as 'daily entry' on certain passes. The daily entry system will cut down on wait times and get you to your spot ASAP,” Bonnaroo organizers said.

They said they do not offer shuttles to and from the Farm. The only shuttle service they offer is in conjunction with their "Cosmic Nomads" parking passes.

Organizers also prepared a list of things that attendees should make sure not to leave home without. That list is available below.

Camping gear (Tents & Shelters, Sleeping Bags & Beds, Tarp)

A shade structure is a big help at the campsite!

Cooler and/or water jugs to refill (ice available for purchase throughout the campgrounds)

Lantern/flashlight/headlamp (AND extra batteries!)

Stainless steel water bottle (or two!)

Camping chairs, tables, and anything else that might help create a comfy home-away-from-home

Rain gear (failure to bring it increases the chance of rain)

Your favorite hoodie (yes, it CAN get cold in TN)

Extra shoes/sneakers (treat yo feet!)

Mud boots (in case it rains)

Bug spray (we recommend without DEET – be green!)

Sunscreen (lots of it)

A hat for shade

A bandana (in Tennessee, in September, you’re going to sweat)

Sunglasses

Biodegradable plastic bags for trash (we do provide some bags for trash and recycling, but extras are nice)

Toilet paper (we provide plenty, but some backup is always a good idea)

Flag or balloon to identify your campsite

Extra set of keys to keep with you at all times (avoid keeping keys in your car!)

Organizers said they are allowing most types of bags into the campgrounds. However, a full bag policy is in effect for the Centreroo venue. They said all bags would be searched there, and bags larger than six inches by nine inches must be clear, and they must be smaller than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches.

People can bring two cases of beer per person, two boxes of wine per person per car, or between one liter and 1.75 liters of hard liquor per person per car to the festival campgrounds. Attendees can not bring glass, weapons, fireworks, drones, illegal substances, glow sticks, laser pens, pets or kegs.