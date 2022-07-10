BOO! at the Zoo kicks off with trick-or-treating at Zoo Knoxville

Families are invited to dress up and come out to Zoo Knoxville for three weekends of trick-or-treating and spooky fun!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's BOO! at the Zoo kicks off to the public Friday, Oct. 7 for its 36th year of welcoming trick-or-treaters on the grounds.

For three weekends in October leading up to Halloween, families are invited to bring their kids dressed in costume to grab candy from 21 treat stations throughout Zoo Knoxville.

The zoo's trails will be lit up with dramatic lighting, giant inflatables and spooky scenery.

In addition to the ominous ambiance, there will also be a Monster Mash dance party, special character nights, the Scary-Go-Round, the BOO! Choo Train, Pumpkin Carriage zipline ride and the Oktoberfest Beer and Brats Garden.

BOO! at the Zoo will go from Oct. 7-9, Oct.13-16 and Oct. 20-23 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening.

BOO! at the Zoo tickets are $13 per person for ages 3 and up. Children 2 and under get in for free.

Tickets for the event are available online at booknoxville.com, by phone at (865) 637-5331 and at the zoo's ticket office during regular zoo hours.

Zoo Knoxville members and Circle of Friends members get a dollar off of admission tickets. There is also an exclusive night of trick-or-treating for those members on Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The zoo encourages families to reserve their spots online ahead of time to ensure they are able to attend the event. A limited number of tickets will be available each evening to ensure "a safe and enjoyable experience."

