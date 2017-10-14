BOO! at the Zoo kicks off on Saturday with trick-or-treating alongside zoo animals

BOO! at the Zoo is Zoo Knoxville's largest Halloween event, featuring several nights throughout October when children can go trick-or-treating.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families in Knoxville will be able to go trick-or-treating alongside some of the wildest, and cutest, animals in the city.

Zoo Knoxville's largest Halloween event, BOO! at the Zoo, kicks off on Saturday. It is the first night out of several throughout October when children and families can walk through the Boo! Trail, trick-or-treating as they make their way through the zoo.

Kids can also dress up in their Halloween costumes, impressing the tigers with their own stripes. On Oct. 10, the zoo will also host "Princess Night," when children can dress up as princesses and meet other people dressed up like royalty at the zoo.

There will be other Princess Nights on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, as well as a Star Wars Night on Oct. 23. Members' night will also be on Oct. 13.

BOO! at the Zoo events will last from 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. Children under 2 years old do not need a ticket. Other attendees will need to purchase a $12 ticket for a specific date. Tickets cost $11 for members.

Officials also said that they are limiting the number of tickets sold for each night of BOO! at the Zoo. The full list of days when people can participate in the event is available below:

Oct 9-10

Oct 13 (Member’s Night)

Oct 14-17

Oct 21-24

The Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus will also be closed during BOO! at the Zoo.