Braaaaains! | Dead to rise in downtown on Saturday for 2021 Knoxville Zombie Walk

During the event, participants will dress as zombies and march through downtown Knoxville. A makeup artist will be available to transform the living into the undead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville community may see zombies roaming through the downtown area demanding brains on Saturday. There's no reason to panic though — it's not a zombie apocalypse. It's just the 2021 Knoxville Zombie Walk.

Participants should start gathering around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Market Square. Organizers said that a makeup artist will be available to help people transform into a member of the undead.

Then, at 4 p.m., organizers will hold a costume contest at Scruffy City Hall. There will also be a performance by Greg Krucial Carney before the zombie walk officially begins at 5 p.m. across the downtown area.

It will last around 2 hours before the final event of the night starts — the after-party at Scruffy City Hall.