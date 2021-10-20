Braaaaains! | Dead to rise in downtown on Saturday for 2021 Knoxville Zombie Walk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville community may see zombies roaming through the downtown area demanding brains on Saturday. There's no reason to panic though — it's not a zombie apocalypse. It's just the 2021 Knoxville Zombie Walk.
Participants should start gathering around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Market Square. Organizers said that a makeup artist will be available to help people transform into a member of the undead.
Then, at 4 p.m., organizers will hold a costume contest at Scruffy City Hall. There will also be a performance by Greg Krucial Carney before the zombie walk officially begins at 5 p.m. across the downtown area.
It will last around 2 hours before the final event of the night starts — the after-party at Scruffy City Hall.
The event will be free to attend and will support Helping Mamas. Organizers will collect diapers, wipes, bottles, pacifiers and new toys at the event to support the nonprofit organization. It distributes baby items to partner agencies, to help parents who may not be able to afford them.