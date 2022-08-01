KCHD WIC program to host event celebrating World Breastfeeding Week

In accordance with this year's theme, "Step up for Breastfeeding," attendees will take a stroll through World's Fair Park. There will be t-shirt painting, goodie bags and door prizes. City and county officials will also read proclamations marking World Breastfeeding Week in Knox County.

“Breastfeeding is one of the best things a mother can do to protect the health of her infant, yet there has been a decline in breastfeeding rates among infants at 12 months of age in Tennessee,” WIC breastfeeding coordinator Robin Penegar said. “Considering what families have experienced during the ongoing formula shortage, it’s now more important than ever that we, as a community, be more supportive of moms and their efforts to breastfeed.”