Candoro Arts and Heritage Center to host fall homecoming event on Sunday, celebrating South Knoxville

The event will be at the Historic Candoro Marble Building, which was recently renovated by Aslan Foundation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon will be filled with guests speakers, entertainment and a celebration of community in South Knoxville.

The Candoro Arts & Heritage Center will host a fall homecoming event from 12:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. The event is meant to celebrate the area's history and the heritage community members may have in South Knoxville.

It will be held in the Historic Candoro Marble Building, which was recently renovated by the Aslan Foundation. Tours of the building will be available for anyone interested in exploring it, and local musicians will also be there. South Knoxville restaurants will also be serving food during the event.

It is free to attend, but organizers said they appreciated any donations. No pets were allowed in the event, and they asked people not to smoke there.