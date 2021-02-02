Carpetbag Theatre gives kids a chance to express themselves creatively at youth event

At the event, kids had the chance to practice dance performances and present poetry, getting hands-on experience with making art.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, kids and their families had the chance to experience what it was like to create art, perform and dance.

The Carpetbag Theatre hosted their 32nd Annual Youth Theatre Festival on Friday at Dr. Walter Hardy Park. There, kids had the chance to do dance performances and present poetry. Participants also could also take home raffle prizes, and the winner of Knoxville's Teen Talen Night made an appearance — Denny Raekwon.

The first 100 children to register for the event also received free lunch during the event.

"Our theme this year is, 'I can do that,' and we want to make sure they know that they can do that while healing through the arts," said Kisha Rockett, the theatre's youth director.

the Carpetbag Theatre hosts several events throughout the year, attracting a diverse array of audience members and performers. They say their' omission is to give marginalized communities an artistic voice.