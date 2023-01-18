How to celebrate Lunar New Year in East Tennessee

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays of the year for several Asian countries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Happy New Year! While many celebrate New Year's Day on Jan. 1 of each year, millions of Asian-Americans will celebrate a second time soon after!

Depending on the year, Lunar New Year usually falls in January or February, on the first day of the Lunar calendar, which follows the cycles of the moon.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in Chinese, Mongolian, Hmong, Korean, Japanese, Tibetan and Vietnamese cultures.

Traditions range from visiting family members, lion dances to bring in prosperity and good luck to lighting fireworks to scare off bad spirits. Many Asian groups are encouraging anyone who wants to learn or celebrate another new year with new traditions and delicious foods to come to different new year celebrations.

Knoxville Area Korean American Association

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Knoxville Area Korean-American Association is hosting an event to celebrate the year of the rabbit. They'll have different demonstrations and traditional Korean foods to try! Anyone is welcome to join but an RSVP is encouraged.

East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival

On Saturday, Jan. 28, a Chinese New Year Celebration featuring music, lion dances, singing, martial arts and more will be hosted at the University of Tennessee. Tickets are $6-$9.

Exploring on your own