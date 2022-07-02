How to celebrate Black History Month in East Tennessee

Black History Month is an opportunity to educate people and highlight the accomplishments of Black Americans.

TENNESSEE, USA — Black History Month is a celebration that recognizes the achievements and accomplishments of Black Americans. For the remainder of February, there are numerous places and events where you can learn the history of the month and about issues that impact the Black community.

I Can't Breathe Opera

The Marble City Opera will perform an original opera called "I Can't Breath" at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. The opera is about social justice and is inspired by instances of police brutality. The show will follow six characters and is focused on different aspects of the Black community. The opera will make its world premiere on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. If you can't make the world premiere, there are two additional performances on Feb. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.

Black History Saturday School

Class is in session at The Bottom bookstore in East Knoxville. The Bottom will host a Black History Saturday School on Feb. 26 from 10-11 p.m. Its teaching will focus on Black peoples' historical journey from African Kingdoms to the Reconstruction Era. The event is free to attend, and people are encouraged to RSVP online.

Pellissippi Party and Motown Concert