Celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. across East TN

This year, most traditional events in East Tennessee are postponed or canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. However, there are some virtual events.

TENNESSEE, USA — Monday, we honor the legacy and remember the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Knoxville, the MLK Commission has postponed the annual MLK Day parade until June.

The parade will coincide with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center's annual Juneteenth Celebration.

In Clinton, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center will not hold its annual MLK prayer breakfast this year.

The in-person event has been postponed until April.

In Sevier County, there will be not be any in-person activities.

Instead, the county will re-air last year's program on FBC cable network. There will also be a display in front of the courthouse steps.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will partner with the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance to host a community forum.

It is a virtual event and will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.