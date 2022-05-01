Centro Hispano to host celebration on Saturday for Día del Niño, or "Children's Day"

The holiday is celebrated in Mexico and several Latin-American countries, and is meant to be a day when children should feel special.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the U.S. families gather to celebrate mothers and fathers during their respective days. In Mexico and several Latin-American countries, families also gather to celebrate children!

The day is called Día del Niño, or Children's Day. Centro Hispano said they would host a celebration on Saturday for it with music, dancing, food, face painting, games and much more. The celebration is meant to make children feel special.

Countries around the world started celebrating Día del Niño soon after the League of National ratified the Declaration of Children's Rights in 1924. It was an important reminder of how valuable children are to the family and how valuable their rights to health, education, family life and play are.

Celebrations were recorded as far back as 1916 in the state of Veracruz, according to Centro Hispano. Countries now celebrate it on different days of the year.

Bolivia celebrates it on April 12, Paraguay celebrates it on May 31, Ecuador celebrates it on June 1 and Guatemala celebrates it on Oct. 1. Centro Hispano said they thought this Saturday would be the perfect time to celebrate Día del Niño with the Knoxville community.

It will be on Beardsley Farm from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Officials said families should bring a blanket or a lawn chair, so they can sit down while having fun. Anyone who wants information about help with the celebration can reach out to the organization's volunteer coordinator, Noelle, at volunteer@centrohispano.org.