Chalk Your Walk underway for Dogwood Arts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chalk art creations are taking shape across the city of Knoxville.

It's part of the Dogwood Arts Chalk Your Walk event.

More than 575 artists are joining the virtual contest.

They'll create their chalk art, snap a picture and send it in.

Organizers said more people are able to participate since they can draw on their own sidewalks and driveways.

"There's going to be artwork all over the place in Knoxville. We've tried to make it as accessible as possible so artists can sign up on dogwoodarts.com, they can pick up their chalk from us so they've got these really nice chalk pastels that they're working with. And so it allowed so many more families and so many more artists to be a part of this year," said Shannon Herron, Marketing and Creative Director for Dogwood Arts.

The winners will be announced at the end of the month.