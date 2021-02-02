Cheezus, take the wheel! | "Come to Cheezus" festival brings people to sampling event

Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus hosted the "Come to Cheezus" festival on Saturday, where people had the chance to sample various kinds of cheese.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Knoxville, it was time to "Come to Cheezus" for a new festival hosted by a cidery company.

The event kicked off Friday at the Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus. There, people had the chance to pair ciders and cheese to learn which kinds of sharp, smooth and sweet cheese went best with drinks.

Then, on Saturday, attendees had the chance to sample various kinds of cheese. The cheese was provided by Euphoric Cheese Shop, while Michael Landis helped show people the best ways to pair cheese with different drinks and meals.

The event started at 12 p.m. on Saturday, and everything from Vlaskaas, aged asiago and cheddar were available for people to try.