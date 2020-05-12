Cherokee Caverns hosts Christmas in the Cave through December

Visitors can spend "Christmas in the Cave" at the Cherokee Caverns, with opportunities to visit with Santa.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa usually crawls down the chimney into people's homes, but sometimes he also ends up in a cave. That's where he will be for several days throughout December during the Christmas in the Cave event, hosted by the Cherokee Caverns.

The event will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout December. During the event, visitors can walk the Christmas Cave and look at the stalactites and stalagmites decorated with twinkling Christmas lights, while also listening to holiday music.

Visitors will also be able to visit Santa and have their picture taken with him. A few other classic holiday characters. including the Grinch and Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation, will also make an appearance, officials said.

There will also be opportunities to do some holiday shopping during the event, as well as food for families. The Crave Food Truck will be there for the entire event serving burgers, fries and funnel cakes.

The path is stroller and handicap friendly. Tickets will be on sale at the ticket booth at Cherokee Caverns during the event. They cost $12 for everyone 4 years old and up.