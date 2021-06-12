Cherokee Caverns to show "The Goonies"

To celebrate its opening after COVID-19, Cherokee Caverns is showing a classic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Cherokee Caverns will be hosting its Movies in the Cave event this weekend.

The Goonies will be screened inside the cave five different times on Saturday.

The last event held in the caverns was to celebrate Christmas in January 2020.

According to Cherokee Caverns, It has been two years since The Goonies has been shown and they have had, "a ton of requests to show this American Classic."

The Goonies hold significance to Cherokee Caverns.

Chairs will be provided, however, you are welcome to bring your own. It is recommended to bring a blanket.

The tickets for the event are $12. Children under five have free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The tickets are limited and popcorn and drinks will be available.

Movie Times for Saturday, June 12.

11:00 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

9:00 p.m.