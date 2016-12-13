Cherokee Caverns sells out of tickets for 'Hocus Pocus' showing in the caves

Anyone who wanted to watch a Halloween movie in a super-spooky setting got their chance on Saturday!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Halloween approaching, more people are tuning in to some of the spookiest classics ever made. Among them is 'Hocus Pocus' and people had a chance to see the film in one of the creepiest spots in Knoxville — the Historic Cherokee Caverns.

The caverns hosted "Movie in the Cave" on Saturday, inviting people to venture into the caverns for a special opportunity to see the Halloween classic. They held showings throughout the day in 2-hour intervals, starting at 12 p.m. with the final showing at 8 p.m.

Later in the day, they said that they were sold out for the showings. Anyone who got tickets had the chance to watch Hocus Pocus regardless of the weather.

The Smokey Mountain Ghostbusters were also at the cave, according to a release from officials. Visitors also had the chance to go on a self-guided tour of the caverns 30 minutes before and after the movie. They could also show up in their Halloween costumes.

Funds from the showings went to helping maintain the Cherokee Caverns, according to officials. Tickets cost $12 per person at least 4 years old.