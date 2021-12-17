Christmas bar crawl benefiting Toys for Tots starts Saturday afternoon

Participants are encouraged to dress up in festive costumes and are required to bring a toy donation or donate $10 in lieu of a toy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is time to be jolly in Knoxville and festivities can be found across the city. On Saturday, a group of people will find holiday fun at seven bars in Market Square and Gay Street during the Fourth Annual Christmas Bar Crawl.

The event will benefit Toys for Tots. Participants need to buy tickets for the event and will need to donate a toy when they show up to check in at the first location. If they don't have a toy to donate, they can donate $10 instead.

Organizers said participants can get two complimentary drinks or shots, along with drink specials. There will also be an after-party when the group is done visiting some of Knoxville's many bars.

These include Bernadette's Crystal Gardens, Mirage Knoxville, Preservation Pub, Scruffy City Hall, Skybox Sports Bar and Grill, The Lost Tavern and Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon.