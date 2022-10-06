Athens prepares for special Fourth of July fireworks show that will celebrate city bicentennial

The city said the fireworks show will be one of the largest in East Tennessee this year because it has a lot to celebrate!

ATHENS, Tenn. — Athens is planning the largest fireworks show in McMinn County's history to celebrate two important anniversaries this Fourth of July: the 246th anniversary of America's independence, and the 200th anniversary of the city's founding!

The city is getting ready to put on a special fireworks show from Athens Regional Park on Monday, July 4 beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The city said the show will be one of the largest in East Tennessee this year, lasting 20 minutes with a constant barrage of colorful explosions choreographed to music.

The city said the park itself will be closed to the public because of the size and number of fireworks needed this year, saying people will be able to watch from parking lots and roads surrounding the park.

“This will absolutely be a must-see event,” said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Combining Independence Day and the bicentennial celebration, into one big fireworks show, allowed us to put together a show that will be talked about for a long time."