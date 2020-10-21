City of Harriman changes Trunk-or-Treat to a drive-thru format

Officials said that roads will be closed at 4 p.m. so vendors can set up for the drive-thru event.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Halloween celebrations will look different this year, and the City of Harriman is no different. Its third annual Trunk or Treat event, where trick-or-treaters can stock up on candy from vendors across the city, will now be in a drive-through format.

They made the announcement on the city's Facebook page and posted a map guiding people through the event's route. It is being held in along Roane Street, Devonia Street, Walden Street, Morgan Street, Trenton Street, Clinton Street and Cumberland Street.

There will be entrances to the event at Carter Street and another entrance to the event on Crescent Street. The route will end at the intersection of Trenton Street and Crescent Street.

Roads will close at 4 p.m. so that vendors will have time to set up, before the event starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. It will end at 8 p.m.

Earlier, Roane County Family Practiced suggested that the city be careful at the event. In a statement, they urged people to follow the five core actions, such as frequently washing their hands and wearing masks, to stay safe and avoid spreading COVID-19.