Classic cars shown off at Fall Rod Run

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Car enthusiasts from all over the region are in Pigeon Forge this weekend to admire hot rods.

People came to LeConte Center for the Fall Rod Run where they can buy, sell and just look at some of the most powerful and classic cars.

"I'm just excited to see everybody out and all the old cars. That's my favorite thing, is to see the old, unique, classic cars out, so it's really a great experience this year with everything that's been going on," attendee Shali King said.