x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

RAM to host free one-day clinic in Coalfield on Dec. 9

RAM is looking for volunteer professionals to help provide medical, dental and vision services as well as volunteers for its general support staff.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is organizing a free, one-day clinic in Coalfield. It is expected to welcome patients on Dec. 9 at Coalfield High School for free medical, dental and vision services.

Ahead of the clinic, RAM said they were looking for volunteer professionals to provide services. They were also looking for volunteers to help out on its general support staff. Volunteers would help set up the day before the clinic and take down equipment afterward.

They are also looking for overnight parking volunteers to greet patients, and interpreters can volunteer to help patients through the clinic. General support volunteers do not need to work in the medical field.

Anyone interested in volunteering visit RAM's website, or call RAM at 865-579-1530.

No ID is required to get services through RAM. Medical, dental and vision services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Rod Run returns to Pigeon Forge, expect heavy traffic this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out