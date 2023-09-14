RAM to host free one-day clinic in Coalfield on Dec. 9

RAM is looking for volunteer professionals to help provide medical, dental and vision services as well as volunteers for its general support staff.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is organizing a free, one-day clinic in Coalfield. It is expected to welcome patients on Dec. 9 at Coalfield High School for free medical, dental and vision services.

Ahead of the clinic, RAM said they were looking for volunteer professionals to provide services. They were also looking for volunteers to help out on its general support staff. Volunteers would help set up the day before the clinic and take down equipment afterward.

They are also looking for overnight parking volunteers to greet patients, and interpreters can volunteer to help patients through the clinic. General support volunteers do not need to work in the medical field.

Anyone interested in volunteering visit RAM's website, or call RAM at 865-579-1530.