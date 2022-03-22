Collectibles available at Spring Used Book Sale through Friends of the Knox Co. Public Library

A first edition of The Great Gatsby is available at the sale, according to organizers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group that works to foster a love of reading and support the Knox County Public Library is hosting a book sale soon. The book sale will include items like a second-state first edition of The Great Gatsby, along with a set of four 1982 World's Fair posters.

The Spring 2022 Used Book Sale will be held at Central United Methodist Church and will feature thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks. It will be hosted by the Friends of the Knox County Public Library, which works to foster a love of reading across the Knox County community.

The days when people can go and shop are listed below:

THURSDAY, MARCH 24: Members Preview Day, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25: Open to the public, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26: Half-price day, open to the public, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Members of the group can shop on Thursday, and the public will be able to stop by on Friday. Face masks will be required during the sale, with free parking and accessible parking at the building.

Organizers said most items will be priced at $2 or less, with other collectibles and gift-quality items available.