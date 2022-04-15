Community advocates to host virtual meeting on de-escalation training on April 30

Knoxville HEART is working to improve how responders approach people potentially in a mental health crisis.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of people advocating to create alternative response teams in Knoxville will host a virtual event teaching people about how to de-escalate tense situations if someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.

The event will be on April 30 from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. It will be taught by Amilia James, a licensed clinical social worker. She will help people better understand why people may escalate their behavior and show them how to use a trauma-informed framework when responding to them.

Participants will also learn some fundamental de-escalation skills, while also learning how to use community resources to respond to situations besides calling the police.

The event is organized through Knoxville HEART, a group of advocates working to create alternative response teams in the city. These teams would consist of a behavioral health specialist and a medic who would be dispatched for non-violent calls, instead of police officers.

Advocates said they would be able to respond to situations involving conflict resolution, wellness checks, substance use and suicidal ideation. They would be created using evidence-based models that show the teams could save the city money, according to Knoxville HEART.

They also said the teams would improve outcomes for people experiencing a mental health crisis, minimizing the risk of escalating behavior from seeing a police officer and lessening the chances that police intervene with force.

Anyone who wants to participate in the virtual event they are organizing to learn more about de-escalation can register online. It is free to attend.