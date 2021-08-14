Community gathers for car, truck and motorcycle show to support families in need

The 13th Annual Cruisin' for Kids kicked off on Saturday off Clinton Highway, benefiting the Mission of Hope's efforts to support families in need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Engines roared down the highway in Knoxville over the weekend as trucks, cars and motorcycles gathered for an event meant to help children in need.

It was the 13th Annual Cruisin' for Kids event benefiting the Mission of Hope's work to support families in need across East Tennessee. The event wasn't just to help raise funds for the nonprofit, though. It was also a competition to see who had the best vehicles in a variety of categories.

Awards included categories like the Top 3 Rat Rods, the Top 3 Motorcycles, the Top 3 Trucks, the Top 3 imports, the Top 3 Daily Drivers, the People's Choice Award and the Best Unfinished.

"Our money is raised through registration for cars, we have a silent auction and we sell t-shirts," said Mary Anne Gamble, an organizer of the event.