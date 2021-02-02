Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

There was a car show with more than 75 vintage vehicles, a disc golf tournament, a cornhole tournament, a skating competition and much more!

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events.

Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association. The Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show drove up to the event with more than 75 vintage cars for anyone who wanted to see them.

There was also the 4th Annual Beaver Creek Flotilla, the 4th Annual Disc Golf Tournament, the Downtown Throwdown Cornhole Tournament, the Skate-the-Park Skate competition, the Powell High School renaissance 5k Run and a presentation on the history of Powell.

Families could also stop by The Kids Zone, a new addition that featured a splash pad with four bounce houses, a petting zoo from Little Ponderosa, a craft zone sponsored by Lowes and even storytelling events.