Community gets chance to get up close with big equipment at Fun with Farragut's Fleet event

The 19th Annual Fun with Farragut's Fleet event was 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Saturday. It was free for anyone to attend.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Sedans and SUVs aren't the only things that drive through the streets of Farragut. There are also garbage trucks, dump trucks, bulldozers and all sorts of big equipment.

Families had the chance to get up close to these massive machines during the Fun with Farragut's Fleet event on Saturday. Kids had the chance to see what it was like to sit in them and pretend to drive them around from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m.

It was hosted at Mayor Bob Leonard Park and was a free event sponsored by the Town of Farragut. Snacks were provided by officials and children's ID kits were provided by HIS Security, a participating security company.

The organizations that participated included The Town of Farragut Public Works, Smyrna Ready Mix, Rural Metro, Waste Connections of Tennessee and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.