Community Prevention Day kicks off Saturday, hosted by Metro Drug Coalition

The Metro Drug Coalition will host several events at the Kroger off E. Emory Road on Saturday, including a food drive a drug takeback event.

POWELL, Tenn. — Saturday will not be like any average weekend for the Metro Drug Coalition —they will work to save lives during a Community Prevention Day.

The coalition will host several kinds of events at the Kroger Marketplace off East Emory Road in Powell, partnering with some community leaders. They will collect unwanted medications, distribute free naloxone, host a food drive and even teach people about current trends in youth substance abuse so they can identify signs a teen may need help.

The Tennessee National Guard Counterdrug Task Force will bring their "Stashed Away Trailer" to the event. It will walk participants through a typical teenager's bedroom, offering insights into what some drug paraphernalia can look like and how some young people hide illegal drugs and alcohol.

Volunteers will also be available to help show people how to talk to younger people about alcohol and drugs, and what they should do if they suspect someone faces a substance problem.

They will also host a DEA Takeback Day when people can drop off unused and expired medication to safely dispose of them with the Knoxville Police Department. Only household medications will be accepted, and lockboxes will be available for people who need to safely store medication.

The coalition will also collect food with the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee during a food drive. They said some of the most needed items include peanut butter, soups, macaroni and cheese, instant mashed potatoes and canned protein such as chicken, tuna or spam.

They are also working with the Young-Williams Animal Center for a kitten needs drive. They will be collecting wet cat food in chicken or turkey varieties, Pet-Ag bottle kits and Breeder's Edge Kitten Milk Replacer.