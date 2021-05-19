Construction to begin on new outdoor event center in East Knox County

The River Breeze Event Center's groundbreaking event will be on June 1, where the River Breeze Drive-In was in the 1950s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A decades-old drive-in movie theater is set to return to life as the River Breeze Event Center.

The center's groundbreaking event will be on June 1, according to officials. City and county leaders are expected to attend, where they will reveal artist renderings and plans for the center.

The River Breeze Event Center is expected to host weddings, fundraisers, music festivals and shows of all kinds. It will also add a historical element to the events since the site was once was a drive-in movie theater in the 1950s.