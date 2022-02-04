Covenant Kids Run kicks off Saturday at Zoo Knoxville, marking first stretch of 26 total miles

The Covenant Kids Run program is meant to encourage children to lead heathy and active lifestyles while participating in a community event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kids will have a chance to show off their speed at Zoo Knoxville Saturday morning, during the Covenant Kids Run.

The run is a mile long and kicks off a several-week program that encourages kids to live healthy and active lifestyles. The Zoo Knoxville run will mark the first mile of the program. Leading up the March 26, kids will run a total of 25 miles before participating in a second mile-long run.

In total, kids participating in the program will run 26.2 miles — the length of a regular marathon.

Any child who participates in the program and runs on Saturday will also be able to get into the zoo for free, with one guest accompanying them. Additional guests will also be able to enter for half the regular price.