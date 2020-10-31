Creatures of the Night come out at Ijams for Halloween hike Friday night

Families with children 6 - 12 years old could stop by the Ijams Nature Center to learn more about the creatures in the backwoods.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of creatures hide in the night around Ijams, and on Friday some of those creatures included children 6 - 12 years old.

Families had the chance to stop by Ijams Nature Center 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. for the "Creature of the Night Hike." During the hike could explore nature with an expert at their sides, describing the sights and sounds of the dark.

"Use your feet to feel like a spider, hear like a bat, and sniff like an opossum," officials said about the event. "You'll be amazed by what we discover as we let our senses guide our way into the world of nocturnal creatures."