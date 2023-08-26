CreepyCon returns to Knoxville with spooky workshops, performances and hundreds of vendors

CreepyCon lasts from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 and brings out celebrity guests with tons of vendors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It may only be August, but Knoxville is getting spooky over the weekend. CreepyCon returned on Friday, bringing celebrity guests, vendors and plenty of scary activities for anyone looking to enjoy everything Halloween is about ahead of October.

The organizers prepared "spine-chilling cash-prize contests, captivating floor and stage performances, multiple haunted houses, escape rooms, an assortment of workshops and classes, and numerous celebrity guests."

The contests included a Zombie Beauty Pageant, a Creepy Doll Contest and a general costume competition. They also prepared workshops and panels on topics ranging from spooky cookie decorating, modern green witch practices and issues regarding the paranormal.

Celebrity guests also traveled from all over the world for CreepyCon, according to organizers. They included Herb Duncanson from Stargate SG-1 and The Flash, performers from Knoxville Aerial Arts and Jonny Brugh.

More than 200 vendors also set up shop at the convention, according to organizers.

"CreepyCon isn’t just an event; it’s an interactive Halloween extravaganza where every turn reveals an exciting surprise. We don’t simply organize a convention, we craft an unforgettable adventure," organizers said online.