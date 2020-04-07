x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

events

Dandridge celebrates Fourth of July with a boat parade

Ever since the early 1980s, Dandridge has hosted an annual parade to celebrate the Fourth of July.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — It's a tradition in Dandridge to celebrate the Fourth of July with a boat parade. It's been a tradition for almost 40 years.

This year, the tradition continued with a record-breaking 55 boats participating in the event. It was held at Douglas Lake on Saturday, and people could join in on the fun for free.

"Everybody loves doing this," Greg Lohr said, an organizer of the event. "Everybody has a good time. People dance and people come to enjoy whatever they need to do. And it's free — everybody can come here and do this for free."

It was one of the few celebrations that weren't canceled due to the coronavirus this year. Knox County's Festival on the Fourth was canceled, and so were celebrations in Oak Ridge, Kingston and Alcoa.

RELATED: Knoxville neighborhoods celebrate a socially-distant Fourth of July with a patriotic parade

RELATED: Where can you watch 4th of July fireworks in 2020?

RELATED: Knoxville Police expect more calls about illegal fireworks after events canceled

RELATED: Where to watch July 4th fireworks on TV, online this year