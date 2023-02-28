David Byrne to perform during Big Ears in Knoxville

Byrne will perform a live performance of "Reasons to be Cheerful," a non-profit editorial he founded three years ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Musician and artist David Byrne will perform during Big Ears in Knoxville on Friday, March 31, Big Ears officials said.

Bryne will bring a special live performance of "Reasons to be Cheerful."

"Reasons to be Cheerful," a non-profit editorial, was founded by Byrne three years ago. It focuses on optimistic solutions for the world's problems.

Bryne will speak on the goals and effects of solutions-based journalism and speak with two regional activists and changemakers who are dedicated to building practical, effective solutions to problems in the region, according to Big Ears.

Byrne has been involved with photography, drawing, installations, performance and design throughout his career. His most recent works include the Broadway debut of "American Utopia," as well as the Spike Lee-directed film version of "SOCIAL! Social; Distance Dance Club" at The Park Avenue Armory and the world premiere of "Theater of the Mind" at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.