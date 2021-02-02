Daytime activities canceled for Secret City Festival, concerts are free

Organizers also said that the festival will be operating at half-capacity, and said gates will be open at 6 p.m.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Secret City Festival in Oak Ridge announced several changes to the annual celebration this year, as COVID-19 cases continue rising across East Tennessee.

They said that all daytime festival activities were canceled and gates would open at 6 p.m. Organizers said there will still be concerts, food trucks, beer and fireworks. Vendors were dropping from the lineup before they made the decision, officials said.

Indoor events and children's activities are also canceled, they said. Few volunteers were available to help run the areas, and officials said they decided to cancel children's activities because they created environments that could help COVID-19 spread more, such as in bounce houses.

However, officials also announced that concerts would be free this year. Anyone who already bought a ticket will be reimbursed, they said.

However, the event will run at half capacity.

Secret City Festival runs from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 in A.K. Bissell Park. Jimmie Allen and All-4-One are scheduled to play during the festival.